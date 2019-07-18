|
Sister Rosemary Tierney, CSJ
Nazareth - Age 89, died July 14, 2019. She is survived by 1 brother: Michael Tierney of Clarkston, 2 sisters: Dolly (Don) Te Beau of Dearborn, and Jane Tierney of Clarkston; several nieces and nephews; many friends; and the Congregation of St. Joseph. Visitation at Holy Family Chapel July 17 after 4 PM; Vigil Service July 17 at 7 PM in the Holy Family Chapel; Mass of Christian Burial July 18 1:30 PM with final viewing at 1:15 PM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph. Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes; (269) 375-2900. www.BetzlerLifeStory.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 18, 2019