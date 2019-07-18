Services
Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes
6080 Stadium Dr
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
(269) 375-2900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Holy Family Chapel
Vigil
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Family Chapel
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:15 PM
Holy Family Chapel
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Holy Family Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Csj
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Rosemary Tierney Csj

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Rosemary Tierney Csj Obituary
Sister Rosemary Tierney, CSJ

Nazareth - Age 89, died July 14, 2019. She is survived by 1 brother: Michael Tierney of Clarkston, 2 sisters: Dolly (Don) Te Beau of Dearborn, and Jane Tierney of Clarkston; several nieces and nephews; many friends; and the Congregation of St. Joseph. Visitation at Holy Family Chapel July 17 after 4 PM; Vigil Service July 17 at 7 PM in the Holy Family Chapel; Mass of Christian Burial July 18 1:30 PM with final viewing at 1:15 PM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph. Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes; (269) 375-2900. www.BetzlerLifeStory.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now