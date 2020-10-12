Rosemary Wooden
Northville - Rosemary Wooden, 82, passed away peacefully on Fri, Oct 9, 2020. Survived by her beloved and devoted husband, Lawrence; her children, Lisa, Lawrence, and Anne (Michael); her grandchildren, Vlady (Lauren), Lina, Olena, and Mollie; great grandchildren, Audrey & Eleanor; her siblings, William (Cindi), Margaret, and Barbara (David). Visitation Thurs Oct 15th from 5-9pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Funeral Mass Fri Oct 16th at 10:30am (in state 10am) at St. Colette Catholic Church, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to Corpore Sano Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association
.