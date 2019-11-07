|
Rosemary Wubbe
Wubbe, Rosemary age 87 - November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Neil Herman Wubbe, and dear mother of Kristina Lehman and Michael Wubbe. Sister of Irene (the late Frank) Bednarczyk, and Dolores (the late Paul) Chalabian. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Wubbe's family will receive guests Saturday at St. Faustina Catholic Church 12 Noon until the time of the Funeral Liturgy at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019