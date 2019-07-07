|
|
Rosina Cornacchia
- - Rosina Cornacchia (Collica), age 93, a longtime resident of Warren, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019. Rose was a kind and loving woman who will be remembered as a devoted daughter, wife, and mother. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Collica and the late William Cornacchia; loving mother of Martin Collica, Joanna (Collica) Morelli, and Steven Collica; cherished grandmother of Brionna and Ciera, and sister of Emilia, Marie, and Tony. A memorial service and inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery will be held at a later date. View full obituary and share memories at faulmannwalsh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019