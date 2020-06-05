Rosina DiStefano
age 94, May 26, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Gino. Loving mother of Bert (the late Debbie), Laura Cerretani (John), and Pina Newman (Thomas). Proud grandmother of 6. Great-grandmother of 5. Cherished sister of 11. A private Funeral Mass has been celebrated. A public celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorials appreciated to Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.