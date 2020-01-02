Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Gacki, Roslyn A. age 50 - January 1, 2020. Loving wife of Bruce Gacki, and cherished mother of Natalie Gacki, and Nicole Gacki. Beloved daughter of Roslyn (Stan) Quarles, and the late Edmund Bojakowski. Daughter in-law of Alice Longo and the late Lawrene Gacki. Also survived by many dear family members and friends. Visitation Sunday 3-9 PM at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Funeral Service Monday 11am at the Funeral Home. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
