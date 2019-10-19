|
Ross E. Riddell
Oakland Twp. - RIDDELL, Ross E., age 95, of Oakland Twp., MI, passed away on October 14, 2019. Dear father of Ross and Christine (Dennis) Ruen. Grandfather of Elyse (Bruce) Barr and Ashley(Mitchell) Capp. Dear friend and companion of Tina Elliott. Preceded in death by his wife Jane in 2006. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Pixley Funeral Home, Rochester. Please visit www.pixleyfuneral.com to view the full obituary.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019