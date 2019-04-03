Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St Pio
18720 E. 13 Mi
Roseville, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross Rizzotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross J. Rizzotti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ross J. Rizzotti Obituary
Ross J. Rizzotti

- - Ross J. Rizzotti, went to meet his Saviour on April 1, 2019. He leaves his wife Rose, daughters Fran (David) Mason, Teresa (Douglas) Pawlowski and daughter in law Darlene Rizzotti. Ross was preceded in death by his son Sam. He will be lovingly remembered by his 19 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be in Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, on Thursday April 4 from 3 to 8 p.m with a Rosary at 7 p.m.

Mass of Resurrection will be Friday April 5 in St Pio, 18720 E. 13 Mi, Roseville at 10 :30 a.m



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now