Ross J. Rizzotti
- - Ross J. Rizzotti, went to meet his Saviour on April 1, 2019. He leaves his wife Rose, daughters Fran (David) Mason, Teresa (Douglas) Pawlowski and daughter in law Darlene Rizzotti. Ross was preceded in death by his son Sam. He will be lovingly remembered by his 19 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be in Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, on Thursday April 4 from 3 to 8 p.m with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
Mass of Resurrection will be Friday April 5 in St Pio, 18720 E. 13 Mi, Roseville at 10 :30 a.m
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 3, 2019