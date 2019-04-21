Services
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
Detroit - Rowena Wright Garner, 91, a lifelong Detroiter and Tigers fan, died April 10th after battling multiple bouts of breast cancer. Born on May 30, 1927, she was the fifth of six children born to the late Leon and Maria Ramsey Wright. She was preceded in death by brothers Theodore Marvin Wright Sr., Leon Ramsey Wright, and Linwood Clinton Wright Sr., and sister Elizabeth Wright McElroy.

Rowena leaves behind her devoted son Darryl Keith, loving brother Wilbur Wright Sr.; two grandchildren, Stefane Nichols (Dominique) and Kenita Nichols; two great-granddaughters, Nicole Nichols and Skylar Nichols; and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Tuesday, April 23rd at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. Family Hour 10:00-11:00am; Memorial Service at 11:00am.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
