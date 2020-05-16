|
Roxanne Keurajian
Roxanne Keurajian, age 89, passed away on May 2, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late George P. Keurajian.
Loving mother of Carol Ann (Dr. John) Garry, Diane Lyne Keurajian and the late Gary Keurajian (2014).
Cherished grandmother of Lauren Garry-Boggio (Robert Boggio), Jessica Garry Kuhn (Markus Kuhn) and John Paul Keurajian Garry.
Cherished great-grandmother of George Edward Boggio.
Dear sister of the late Kora (late Edward) Jamian and the late Nora (the late Fred) Demirjian.
Roxanne will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Roxanne was the youngest of 3 beautiful daughters of Diane and John Solakian.
Her parents were survivors of the Armenian Genocide.
She was extraordinarily gifted and used her God-gifted talents throughout her life. She was an honor student at Cass Tech High School in Detroit and captain of her swim team and dive team. Roxanne attended Wayne State University and was the captain of her college swim team. Roxanne was a classically trained pianist.
She married the love of her life, George Keurajian, an American businessman, philanthropist and WWII Survivor of the U.S.S Bunker Hill aircraft carrier. They shared 63 years together.
Roxanne was a dedicated Christian and supported St. John's Armenian Church throughout her life.
Roxanne was a member of the Birmingham, Michigan Garden Club for many years.
Her family is forever grateful for the standards she set for their lives and cherishes her strength, courage and love of family. She was part of the greatest generation.
In lieu of flower memorial donations, the family requests donations in Roxanne's memory to St. John's Armenian Church 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield, MI 48075.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020