|
|
Roy Dettmer
Shelby Township - Dettmer, Roy, age 80, of Shelby Township, Michigan, passed away surrounded by his family on February 24, 2019. He is the beloved husband of 53 years to Donna; Loving father of Kurt (Anne Marie), Eric (Kelly), and Kristen (Dave) Lecours; Cherished grandfather of Jack, Alaina, Kaylee, Mason, Emily, and Madelyn. Roy was born in Detroit, Michigan, but grew up in Grosse Pointe Woods. He made a career with General Motors Company, working with the design staff, retiring after 43 years of service. Roy was also a dedicated member of the Corinthian Masonic Lodge #241, for over 50 years. During his active membership, he held many offices and was Masonic Master for 2 years in addition to becoming a lifetime member. In his free time, Roy loved traveling with his family, exploring 46 of the 50 United States, as well as many other countries. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 2 PM until time of a memorial service at 6 PM at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd, Clinton Township, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Henry Ford Hospice Care. Donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 27, 2019