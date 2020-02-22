Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish-Fatima Campus
13500 Oak Park Blvd
Oak Park, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish-Fatima Campus
13500 Oak Park Blvd
Oak Park, MI
Roy J. Dirkes


1927 - 2020
Roy J. Dirkes Obituary
Roy J. Dirkes

Roy J. Dirkes of Lathrup Village died peacefully, February 21, 2020. He was 92 years old. Roy was born September 24, 1927 in Highland Park to Frank and Minnie Dirkes.

Roy loved his wife, family, friends, and golf. He lived his life to the fullest, put everyone before himself, and will truly be missed.

Roy is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mary Ann Dirkes, and children, Paul Dirkes, Dan (Amy) Dirkes, Judy (Howard) Kander, Debbie (Steve) Kent, and Mary Dirkes (Sue Culver). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jon (Sarah) Kander, Lizzie Kander (Mike Kolan), Melissa Kander (RJ Naylor), Derek (Chelsea) Dauenbaugh, Rachel Dauenbaugh, Marie Kent, Sean Kent, and David Kent and great-grandchildren, Mason Roy and Braxton.

Friends may visit at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Monday, February 24, 4-9pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish-Fatima Campus, 13500 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park, Tuesday, February 25 at 10:30am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10am. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
