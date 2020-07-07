Roy Jerue
Roy Jerue, age 64, passed away June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Emily Bopp. Loving father of Ben (Celia Sanchez Natalias) Jerue and Kevin (Sara Stewart) Jerue. Dear brother of Laura (Bob) O'Dell and Matt (Cheri) Jerue. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to skyfoundationinc.org
in support of Pancreatic Cancer Research or Capuchin Soup Kitchen (cskdetroit.org
) are appreciated. Share your memories at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com
.