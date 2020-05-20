|
Roy Steinbock
Age 76, died May 15, 2020. Roy was an Air Force veteran and a dentist in the Metro-Detroit area for over 40 years. Beloved husband of Sharon Ziegler-Steinbock. Dear father of Alex (Bonnie) Steinbock, Ronda (Dan) Reibscheid, Kathleen Steinbock (Stephen Flores) and Marie Steinbock. Loving grandfather of Sophie, Claire, Elijah, Stella, Owen and Eleanor. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES TODAY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 20 to May 21, 2020