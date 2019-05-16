|
Roy Tallion
Brownstown - Roy Earl Tallion, age 88, of Brownstown, Born September 26, 1930 and joined the Lord on May 11, 2019. Roy was born and raised in Detroit. Beloved husband of 63 years to Patricia Tallion. Loving father of Regina Tallion. Dear grandfather of John, Elizabeth and Christopher. Dearest great grandfather of Mea, Elijah, Lyla, John and Ezra. He is also survived by his sister Marge Jobe. Roy was an avid snowmobiler through his 70's, he was a retiree from Chrysler and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He is preceded in death by his son Kevin Tallion and parents Charles and Kathleen Tallion. Service is Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trenton. Visitation is Friday, May 17, 2019, 1:00-8:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Private interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019