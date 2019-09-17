|
Ruby Branch
Hamtramck - Ruby Branch was born on August 13, 1931 in Hamtramck, MI to William and Alberta Peterson. She graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1947 and the University of Detroit in 1954. She began a career in teaching chemistry at Northwestern High School in 1960 and Cass Technical High School in 1964, where she taught until her retirement in 1993. She was married to Neosho Branch on September 19, 1964. They had two children, Darryl born in 1966 and SuLyn in 1971. They were married for 53 years until Neosho proceeded her in death on October 12, 2017. Ruby departed this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 6:30pm at the age of 88.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 17, 2019