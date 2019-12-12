|
Russell Dunn "R.D." VanHouten, III
Mr. Russell Dunn "R.D." VanHouten, III, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 after complications from a lung infection. He was surrounded by the people who loved him most.
Surviving are his parents, Russell (Buzz) and Tracy VanHouten, Jr. and his aunts and uncles, Wendy Stewart Sliger, Richard and Suzanne Stewart, Peter VanHouten and Patricia Streiff.
Visiting hours are on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. in the Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 Northbound Gratiot Avenue, Mount Clemens.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (in state from 10:00 a.m. until time of service) at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 37000 Union Lake Road, Harrison Township with Pastor Gerry Udell LLM, officiating. R.D.'s cremated remains will be buried at Oakwood Cemetery, New Baltimore.
Memorial contributions to Midwest Small Breed Rescue, POB 36035, Grosse Pointe, MI 48236 would be appreciated.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019