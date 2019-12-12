Services
Will & Schwarzkoff - Mount Clemens
233 Northbound Gratiot
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
(586) 468-4509
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Will & Schwarzkoff - Mount Clemens
233 Northbound Gratiot
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
37000 Union Lake Road
Harrison Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell VanHouten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Dunn "R.d." VanHouten Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Dunn "R.d." VanHouten Iii Obituary
Russell Dunn "R.D." VanHouten, III

Mr. Russell Dunn "R.D." VanHouten, III, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 after complications from a lung infection. He was surrounded by the people who loved him most.

Surviving are his parents, Russell (Buzz) and Tracy VanHouten, Jr. and his aunts and uncles, Wendy Stewart Sliger, Richard and Suzanne Stewart, Peter VanHouten and Patricia Streiff.

Visiting hours are on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. in the Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 Northbound Gratiot Avenue, Mount Clemens.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (in state from 10:00 a.m. until time of service) at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 37000 Union Lake Road, Harrison Township with Pastor Gerry Udell LLM, officiating. R.D.'s cremated remains will be buried at Oakwood Cemetery, New Baltimore.

Memorial contributions to Midwest Small Breed Rescue, POB 36035, Grosse Pointe, MI 48236 would be appreciated.

Share Memories at willandschwarzkoff.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Will & Schwarzkoff - Mount Clemens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -