Russell Gagne
Saline - Russell Vincent Gagne 86, of Saline, MI passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 with his family by his side. Friends are invited to celebrate Russell's life on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline, MI, with a viewing starting at 9:00 A.M. Burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. To view a full obituary, to sign Russell's guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019