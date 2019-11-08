Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Russell Mahoney D.o.

Russell Mahoney, D.O.

- - November 7, 2019. Loving husband of the late Filomena for 61 years. Beloved father of Philip and Mary Mahoney. Caring of Pauline Reid. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to Capuchin Soup Kitchen. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
