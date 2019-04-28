Resources
Novi - Age 94, of Novi, formerly of Dearborn, passed away April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick. Cherished mother of Kristen (Bruce) Voelker, Lynne (Todd) Mossoian, and Fred (Mary) Evans. Dear sister of Mary Ellen Strupp and Jim (Pat) Dutton. Adored grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of 5. Private family services were held. She was laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay, OH. Share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
