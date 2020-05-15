|
|
Ruth Appel
Novi - Age 97, of Novi, died May 15, 2020. Beloved wife to the late Dr. Max Appel. Devoted mother of Gary (Mimi) Appel, Jeffrey (Judge Michelle) Appel, and Judy (Michael) Applesmith. Loving grandmother of Andrew (Lauren) Appel, Gabriel Appel, Samuel Appel, Raffi (Emily) Appel, Micah Appel, Matthew (fiancee, Emma) Applesmith and Jacob Applesmith. Proud great-grandmother of Rowan Appel. Treasured daughter to the late Jenny and the late Abraham Davis. Cherished sister to the late Nate (late Miriam) Davis. Family Graveside Service 1:00 pm Monday 5/18/2020 at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543-1622. www.hebrewmemorial.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020