Ruth Audrey McIntyre Griffith
- - On March 7, 2019 at the age of 99, Ruth was called home by her Savior. She was born Sept 13, 1919 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Ruth was a kind, gentle and loving soul who fiercely loved her family and friends. Ruth was an avid letter writer and stayed connected to family and friends all over the country through her writing. She loved to read, play bridge and do crossword puzzles so much so that even after her sight failed her, she turned to audiobooks. She was always learning. She graduated High School at the age of 15 and
went on to meet her husband, Donald Stanley Griffith in Chemistry class while pursuing a nursing career. When they married in 1944, she gave up her nursing studies and became one of the first female tellers at National Bank of Detroit. She went on later to become a book keeper for Cobb Canvas and was successful as an Avon Lady from 1968 - 1986. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Stanley Griffith, parents, Gordon and Freida McIntyre and brother, Leslie McIntyre. She is survived by her children, Gail Clark (Tom) and Chris Griffith (Donna), her grandchildren, Brian Clark (Tammy), TJ Clark (June), six great grandchildren, Joseph, Jonas, Hugh, John Thomas, Lizzie and Emily.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019