D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
More Obituaries for Ruth Comos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth D. Comos

Ruth D. Comos Obituary
Ruth D. Comos

Comos, Ruth D., age 85, died May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Dearest mother of Michael (Ellen Coon), Michelle (Mark) Vanatta, and Matthew. Loving grandmother of Zachary, Gabriel, Emily, Madison, Mackenzie, and Marcus. Cherished sister of Judy, Lee, Donald, the late Robert, the late Antonio, and the late Dora. Arrangements were entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Please share memories at www.temrowski.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 11 to May 17, 2020
