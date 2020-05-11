|
|
Ruth D. Comos
Comos, Ruth D., age 85, died May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Dearest mother of Michael (Ellen Coon), Michelle (Mark) Vanatta, and Matthew. Loving grandmother of Zachary, Gabriel, Emily, Madison, Mackenzie, and Marcus. Cherished sister of Judy, Lee, Donald, the late Robert, the late Antonio, and the late Dora. Arrangements were entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Please share memories at www.temrowski.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 11 to May 17, 2020