Ruth Dennis
- - Born December 16, 1950, passed away July 20, 2019. Ruth was a compassionate and creative soul. She was a strong advocate for animals and provided a loving home for many cats throughout her life. She was a prolific baker and gardener, winning numerous awards for her beautiful landscapes, giant pumpkins, and perfect salsa recipe. Ruth's career at JC Penny took her to upstate New York for several years before she returned to metro Detroit and went on to work with Century 21, Curran & Johnson, and most recently Home Depot, where she was a part of the Marketing Excellence Team and earned numerous professional awards including Employee of the Year. Ruth was the beloved daughter of the late Ingeborg and Durward Dennis, and is survived by her brothers Michael (Judy) and Timothy (Caron); nieces and nephew Carlie (Christopher Quezada), Thomas, Anne, Christina, Samantha-Claire; and fur babies Snoopy and Woodstock. Funeral Service Sunday, July 28, 2pm at Lutheran Church of the Master, 3333 Coolidge Hwy., Troy. Visitation at church begins 1pm. Memorial contributions in Ruth's name are suggested to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit Adoption Services, 16121 Reckinger Rd., Dearborn, MI 48120.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 25, 2019