Ruth E. Rodger
Southfield, Michigan - Ms. Ruth Edith Rodger passed away on March 31, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Leslie Rodger and Bertilla Legendre Rodger, was born April 11, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan. She attended St Mary's of Redford and graduated from Mercy College. Known to all as Edith (or Miss Rodger to her many students), she was the youngest sibling to, and preceded in death by her sister, Rita Rodger Boyer, her brother, Terence Rodger, her sister, Mary Helen Rodger Novak and her brother, Bernard Rodger.
A memorial Mass and service will be organized for celebration in Oakland County, Michigan at the earliest opportunity when the family's various travel requirements can be accommodated. Those interested in receiving a later notice of the time and place of the memorial can send their email address to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, the family encourages those interested to make gifts in memoriam to the Lourdes Senior Community, 2300 Watkins Lake Rd., Waterford, MI 48328. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc, 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI. Please Share a memory at www.verheyden.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020