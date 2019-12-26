Resources
Ruth E. Saur

Ruth E. Saur Obituary
Ruth E Saur

St. Claire Shores - Ruth E. Saur, age 97, of St. Clair Shores passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was a long time educator for the Detroit Public Schools and was a devoted member of Calvin Presbyterian Church for many years.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 11:00AM at Calvin Presbyterian Church (6125 Cadieux Road, Detroit, MI 48224), with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial: Roseland Park Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
