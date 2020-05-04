|
Ruth Eileen Rhodes
Ruth Eileen Rhodes, age 98, passed away on May 2, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at her home. She died from complications of chronic congestive heart failure. Ruth was a member of America's Greatest Generation. She was born Ruth Eileen West on June 30, 1921 on a farm in Athens Township in Calhoun County, Michigan. She was the fourth and youngest child of Leo West Sr. and Leila Vought (Coon) West. Ruth graduated from Three Rivers (Michigan) High School and Western State Teachers College, now Western Michigan University, and soon began her teaching career with the Concord (Michigan) School District. During World War II, a fellow teacher, Carrie Rhodes, introduced Ruth to a local soldier home on leave, Carrie's son, Bert Rhodes. They were married on June 30, 1946 in Three Rivers. They raised their three sons in Dearborn while teaching with the Dearborn Public Schools. After their retirement, Ruth enjoyed many trips with Bert through the Elderhostel programs for seniors and she was active in several local community groups. Ruth was the family historian, researching and recording the genealogy of both sides of the family tree. Ruth will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her beloved Bert passed away in 2000. Her parents, brother Leo and sisters Patience and Helen have also passed. Ruth is survived by her sons Tim, Ric and Dan (Tawny) and her most cherished granddaughter, Cayla Rhodes. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their families. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date.
