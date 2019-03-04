Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Hurwitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Hurwitz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Hurwitz Obituary
Ruth Hurwitz

Bloomfield Hills - Ruth Hurwitz, 89, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on 02 March 2019. Beloved wife of the late Victor Hurwitz; Cherished mother of Keith Hurwitz (Patty Rehfus) and Lissa Hurwitz; Loving Baba of Sophie Hurwitz and Joshua Hurwitz; Devoted daughter of the late Samuel and the late Helen Sborow; Sister of the late Florence (the late David) Muskovitz; Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. MONDAY, MARCH 4, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now