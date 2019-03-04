|
Ruth Hurwitz
Bloomfield Hills - Ruth Hurwitz, 89, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on 02 March 2019. Beloved wife of the late Victor Hurwitz; Cherished mother of Keith Hurwitz (Patty Rehfus) and Lissa Hurwitz; Loving Baba of Sophie Hurwitz and Joshua Hurwitz; Devoted daughter of the late Samuel and the late Helen Sborow; Sister of the late Florence (the late David) Muskovitz; Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. MONDAY, MARCH 4, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 4, 2019