Ruth J. Fulkerson
Beloved wife of George J. Fulkerson. Daughter of Simon and Ann Black. Dear mother of Ann Tavi (Hampton) Fulkerson and Derek Joseph. Fulkerson. Loving grandmother of Georgia Ruth Hampton and Jeffrey Allen Fulkerson. Devoted sister of the late Sidney Black. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends.
Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Ruth grew up in nearby Brookline. Politically active in high school, she was a leader in the Encampment for Citizenship movement and editor-in-chief of the Brookline High School newspaper. Admitted to the University of Chicago at 17, her attendance was delayed due to priority admittance for returning GIs. She attended Mills College in California as a freshman before transferring to the University of Chicago for the remainder of her college career.
There, she met her future husband at a Sadie Hawkins dance. She was an avid jitter bugger. Known for being independent and bold, Ruth asked George to dance and they were together from then on. Married in Boston in 1951, they settled in Detroit so George could finish law school at the University of Detroit. Working alongside George from then on, she managed George's law practice and was an unwavering supporter of George as he ran for political office in subsequent years. Daughter Tavi was born in 1953 and son Derek in 1955.
As a formidable matriarch, she wore many hats. She was most devoted to her immediate and extended Fulkerson, East Coast and neighborhood families, hosting many gatherings and sharing her love for cooking and gardening with everyone. She was a mother to many. George and Ruth were inseparable, and their love for each other is legendary. They were married 68 years. SERVICES TODAY, 3:30 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000 or visit
www.thedorfmanchapel.com In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to Jewish Hospice, jewishhospice.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019