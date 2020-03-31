|
Ruth Jean Jones
Bloomfield Hills - passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. Cherished wife of the late Harold (Mike) Joseph Jones. Beloved mother of Carol Lofthouse (Bob), Deborah Jones, Christine Brown (Ron), Rebecca Jones, Theresa Wynne (Bob) and Timothy Jones (Elizabeth). Loving grandmother of Jaime Anton, Amanda Anton, Michael Lofthouse, Maureen Lofthouse, Janelle Brown, Rachel Brown, Victoria Zegler, Kevin Brown, Steven Wynne and the late Brandon Wynne. Dearest great grandmother of Julian Anton.
She was born on January 4, 1927 in Highland Park, Michigan to Eugene and Lorraine Klaus. She attended St. Mary's Academy in Monroe, Visitation High School in Detroit and finally the University of Detroit. Ruth loved working with children, so much so, she worked for 30 years with the Bloomfield Hills Schools at Pine Lake Elementary and West Hills Middle School as a Para-Educator.
A devoted mother and grandmother, she loved, first and foremost, spending time with her family.
Ruth loved to travel, her most memorable trips were to Ireland, Italy, California and New York City.
Going to the theater was a favorite activity. Ruth was a season ticket holder to Meadowbrook Theater for over 30 years. She also enjoyed theater productions in New York City and locally at Stagecrafters and the Farmington Players.
Ruth was a member of St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church for 54 years. She loved to sing with the St Hugo Choir and Chorale. One of her best experiences was meeting Pope John Paul II, as she travelled with the St Hugo Chorale to Rome. She was also proficient on the piano and self-taught.
Ruth made many friends through pursuit of her interests and activities.
Ruth belonged to several bridge clubs, loved working in the garden and was proud to show it off, and enjoyed reading.
There will be a private family ceremony.
A Memorial Mass and Luncheon to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at a later date.
