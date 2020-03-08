Services
Ruth Joan Breault

Clinton Township - age 92, March 7, 2020.

Dear wife of the late Ralph. Beloved mother of David Breault, Dorene (Martin) Jackson,and Thomas Breault, treasured grandmother of Christopher O'Connor, Stacey M. Hayes, Bryon (Natasha) Jackson, and Matthew (Amanda) Jackson and great-grandmother of Kip, Victoria, Heaven, Carter, and Cassandra.

Visitation Tuesday 3 pm - 8 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road, Warren. Instate Wednesday 10AM until time of funeral 11AM at First United Methodist Church of Warren, 5005 Chicago Rd, Warren MI 48092. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, and to the Music fund at the First United Methodist Church of Warren.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
