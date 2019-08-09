Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
Ruth Kirsch


1931 - 2019
Ruth Kirsch Obituary
Ruth Kirsch

Inkster - August 11th, 1931 - August 2nd, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Charles "Bud". Loving mother of Karen (Stanley Motowski) and Chuck (Rhonda Rushford). Cherished grandmother of Kristin Bixman. Dear sister-in-law of Shirley Brostean, Marjorie (James) Cotting and Rosemary Schmidt (Michael Bravman, DDS). She was so dearly loved and will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends, especially Carol, Brenda, Dianne and Lil' Shirley who adopted her beloved dog, T.J.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 10th from10am until 11:30am (with the funeral service following) at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home • 1139 Inkster Road • Garden City (between Ford Road and Cherry Hill) ~ Interment @ Cadillac Memorial Gardens West.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 9, 2019
