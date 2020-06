Ruth M. FloydGibraltar - Ruth M. Floyd, age 80 of Gibraltar, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 1pm until 8pm at the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Funeral service will be Monday. She will lie in state from 12noon until a celebration of life at 1:00pm from the First Congregational Church of Rockwood. Burial to follow at Parkview Memorial Cemetery. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.martenson.com