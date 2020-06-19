Ruth M. Floyd
Gibraltar - Ruth M. Floyd, age 80 of Gibraltar, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 1pm until 8pm at the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Funeral service will be Monday. She will lie in state from 12noon until a celebration of life at 1:00pm from the First Congregational Church of Rockwood. Burial to follow at Parkview Memorial Cemetery. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.martenson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.