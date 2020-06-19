Ruth M. Floyd
Gibraltar - Ruth M. Floyd, age 80 of Gibraltar, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 1pm until 8pm at the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River Dr., Rockwood. Funeral service will be Monday. She will lie in state from 12noon until a celebration of life at 1:00pm from the First Congregational Church of Rockwood. Burial to follow at Parkview Memorial Cemetery. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.martenson.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
JUN
22
Lying in State
12:00 - 01:00 PM
First Congregational Church of Rockwood
JUN
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
First Congregational Church of Rockwood
