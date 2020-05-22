Services
Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home
38475 Chestnut Ridge
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 322-4626
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Gibson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth M. Gibson Obituary
Ruth M. Gibson

Grafton - Ruth M. Gibson (nee Vaughn), 90, of Grafton, OH formerly of Beverly Hills, FL. Passed away Peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Vitalia in Strongsville. She was born October 5, 1929 in Detroit, MI. and was raised in Detroit. Ruth was a clerk for Michigan Bell/ AT & T. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, shopping and spending time with family and friends. Survivors include her daughter Laura Gibson (Ron Webb) ; son Scott Gibson of Middletown, NY; Cherished grandchildren Jack , Andrea, and Alexander Webb; brother Archie Vaughn and many Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack in 1980; parents Aubrie and Roberta Vaughn (nee House); Sisters Margaret "Margie" Everett, Helen Webb; Brothers Charles and Harold Vaughn. There will be no visitation or services in Elyria. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Cemetery Troy, MI at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.laubenthalmercado.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -