Grafton - Ruth M. Gibson (nee Vaughn), 90, of Grafton, OH formerly of Beverly Hills, FL. Passed away Peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Vitalia in Strongsville. She was born October 5, 1929 in Detroit, MI. and was raised in Detroit. Ruth was a clerk for Michigan Bell/ AT & T. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, shopping and spending time with family and friends. Survivors include her daughter Laura Gibson (Ron Webb) ; son Scott Gibson of Middletown, NY; Cherished grandchildren Jack , Andrea, and Alexander Webb; brother Archie Vaughn and many Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack in 1980; parents Aubrie and Roberta Vaughn (nee House); Sisters Margaret "Margie" Everett, Helen Webb; Brothers Charles and Harold Vaughn. There will be no visitation or services in Elyria. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Cemetery Troy, MI at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.laubenthalmercado.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020