|
|
Ruth M. Lewis
Canton - June 21, 1926 - September 12, 2019
Lewis, Ruth M. Age 93.
Wife of the late Rhys for 60 years, mother of Arthur (Susan) Lewis and Charlotte (David) Lewis Wirth, grandmother of Kathryn (John) Ostreko, David Rhys (Karrie) Wirth, and Jeffrey Lewis, great-grandmother of Ryan Ostreko, Rhys Wirth, and the late Jack Ostreko, sister of Mary (the late Neal) Hallinen and the late George Lewis, and Kay Lewis. Also leaves nieces, nephews, and friends.
Ruth served on many boards and commissions including Redford Township Music Society, Historical Commission (charter member), Sister City Commission (charter member), Redford Union and Township Board of Canvassers, Beautification Commission, Sunday School teacher, Eastern Star, Kenwood Women and was active in many political campaigns. She was pianist for church programs, classes, and bible school at Redford Presbyterian and Covenant Community church, Redford Seniors, school parent clubs, and enjoyed volunteering to perform with friends at civic events. Many admired her flower garden.
Memorial gathering from 10AM until 11AM Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 27475 Five Mile Road, Livonia 48154. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Paul's Church.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019