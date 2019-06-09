Services
Hopcroft Funeral Home - Madison Heights
31145 John R. Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
248-585-7770
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hopcroft Funeral Home - Madison Heights
31145 John R. Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Hopcroft Funeral Home - Madison Heights
31145 John R. Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen
Hazel Park, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen
Hazel Park, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Starr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Marie Starr


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Marie Starr Obituary
Ruth Marie Starr

Hazel Park - Ruth Marie Starr, age 91 of Hazel Park, Michigan passed away June 6, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Don Starr. Loving Mother of Margaret (Eric) Koenig, Annette (James) Wilson, predeceased by her daughter Patricia Bewick and predeceased by her son William Starr. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Rosie. She is also survived by her siblings Bernice (Paul) Hunt and Charles (Gerry) Boncher. Cherished grandmother of four and great-grandmother of one. She graduated from Michigan State Normal College and taught in St. Clair, Michigan. Visitation Monday, June 10th from 3:00 to 9:00 pm with a scripture service at 7:00 pm at Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R. Road, Madison Heights, Michigan. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 11th at 11:00 am (10:30 am Instate) at St. Mary Magdalen in Hazel Park, Michigan. Burial at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, Michigan.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hopcroft Funeral Home - Madison Heights
Download Now