Ruth Marie Starr
Hazel Park - Ruth Marie Starr, age 91 of Hazel Park, Michigan passed away June 6, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Don Starr. Loving Mother of Margaret (Eric) Koenig, Annette (James) Wilson, predeceased by her daughter Patricia Bewick and predeceased by her son William Starr. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Rosie. She is also survived by her siblings Bernice (Paul) Hunt and Charles (Gerry) Boncher. Cherished grandmother of four and great-grandmother of one. She graduated from Michigan State Normal College and taught in St. Clair, Michigan. Visitation Monday, June 10th from 3:00 to 9:00 pm with a scripture service at 7:00 pm at Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R. Road, Madison Heights, Michigan. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 11th at 11:00 am (10:30 am Instate) at St. Mary Magdalen in Hazel Park, Michigan. Burial at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019