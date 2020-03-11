|
|
Ruth Rafferty Taylor
Tomball, TX - (1922-2020)
Ruth Marion born April 5, 1922 in Detroit Michigan, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020 in Tomball, TX.
The daughter of William and Carrie Alexy, she was blessed by two loving marriages, to George Rafferty for over 43 years and after his death to Marvin Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband George Rafferty, daughter Kathleen Rafferty True, and second husband Marvin Taylor; also sister Lois Kandt and brother Russell Alexy. Ruth is survived by sister Carolyn Rogers and brother William; sons Dennis M. Rafferty (Kate); John Paul Rafferty; Michael J. Rafferty (Elsie); daughter RuthAnne Mills(Jack) and son-in-law Joseph True. Ruth was loved by her 12 Grandchildren, John and Michael True; Michael, Matthew Rafferty; Kelly, Christine, Julie,and Laurie Rafferty; Alexandra, Theodore and Kirk Rafferty; Jack Rafferty Mills. She also knew the birthdays of all 23 Great grandchildren and most of her loving nieces and nephews.
Ruth was a proud graduate of the Deaconess Hospital of Nursing in Detroit and practiced professionally for many years but just as important was that she was nurse to the neighborhood. She loved to play cards, taught kids to play poker and of course to fish. She referred to her secret spot as "Bass Country".
Special thanks to her kind and loving caregivers and friends Judy Gibson, Barbara Bennatt, Erica Hartwig, the staff of Tomball Retirement Center, but in particular to Joseph Henry True.
Because of her love of nursing Ruth has donated her body to science at the Univ of Texas. A memorial will be held at a later date. Carnes Funeral Home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020