Services
McCabe Funeral Home
31950 Twelve Mile Rd
Farmington , MI 48334
248-553-0120
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
25225 Middlebelt Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
25225 Middlebelt Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
Detroit - Ruth S. Econ passed away August 31, 2019 at the age of 84. She was the cherished sister of Richard Hoisington and Priscilla Jean Murdock; caring aunt to several nieces and a nephew; and great aunt to several nieces and nephews. Ruth was a long-time "regular" at Mid-Eastern Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians Conventions, along with her late husband Peter. She was an active supporter and participant in many Detroit-area church music events, services, and concerts. Ruth will lie in state Saturday, September 7th at 10 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Liturgy at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 25225 Middlebelt Rd, Farmington Hills. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Detroit.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
