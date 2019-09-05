|
Ruth S. Econ
Detroit - Ruth S. Econ passed away August 31, 2019 at the age of 84. She was the cherished sister of Richard Hoisington and Priscilla Jean Murdock; caring aunt to several nieces and a nephew; and great aunt to several nieces and nephews. Ruth was a long-time "regular" at Mid-Eastern Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians Conventions, along with her late husband Peter. She was an active supporter and participant in many Detroit-area church music events, services, and concerts. Ruth will lie in state Saturday, September 7th at 10 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Liturgy at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 25225 Middlebelt Rd, Farmington Hills. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Detroit.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019