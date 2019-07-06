Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
The Davidson/Hermelin Chapel at Clover Hill Park
2425 E. 14 Mile Rd
Birmingham, MI

Ruth W. Cabot

Ruth W. Cabot Obituary
Ruth W. Cabot

West Bloomfield - Ruth W. Cabot, 96, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 04 July 2019. Beloved wife of 68 years of the late Dr. Joseph Cabot. Cherished mother of Bonnie (Dr. James) Kaufman, Dr. Gary (Vicki Pakele) Cabot, Elizabeth (Michael Stenvig) Cabot, and Dr. Jon (Pamela) Cabot. Loving grandmother of Karen (Ian) Harris, Pualena Pakele Cabot, La'a Kea Pakele Cabot, Kate Stenvig, Jane Stenvig, and Stephen Uffelman. Proud great-grandmother of Luke and Georgiana Harris. Also survived by her loving and devoted caregivers, Meyiya Phiri and Fa Ellison. SERVICES 3:00 SUNDAY AFTERNOON JULY 7 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from July 6 to July 7, 2019
