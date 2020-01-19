|
Ruth Wright, 85, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on 18 January 2020. Beloved wife of 69 years of Irwin Wright. Cherished mother of Dr. Howard (Mindi Fynke) Wright and the late Leslie Wright. Loving Bubbie of Rachel (Levi) Strauss and Rabbi Adam (Dr. Rachel) Wright. Great Bubbie of Leo Strauss, Goldie Strauss, and Lillian Wright. Sister of the late Dr. William Ross, the late Louis Rosberg, and the late Florence Hepburn. Sister-in-law of Florine Mark, Francine Rosberg, and Gloria Meer. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and her loving caregivers, with special thanks to Tamar. FUNERAL SERVICE AT 3:00 P.M. MONDAY, JANUARY 20, 2020 IN THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020.
