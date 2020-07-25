Ruthann Corner
Livonia - Age 75, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eric (d. 2016); loving mother of Deborah (Paul) LeClerc and Sandra (Michael) Patelis; cherished grandmother of Gabrielle and Eric; dear sister of David (Barbara) Rose, Janette (Dick) Burkheiser and the late Eddie Coplai. Funeral service Tuesday, July 28, 11 am (visitation beginning at 10 am) at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 17810 Farmington Rd., Livonia. Interment Glen Eden Memorial Park. Memorial tributes to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. heeney-sundquist.com