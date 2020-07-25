1/1
Ruthann Corner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruthann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruthann Corner

Livonia - Age 75, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eric (d. 2016); loving mother of Deborah (Paul) LeClerc and Sandra (Michael) Patelis; cherished grandmother of Gabrielle and Eric; dear sister of David (Barbara) Rose, Janette (Dick) Burkheiser and the late Eddie Coplai. Funeral service Tuesday, July 28, 11 am (visitation beginning at 10 am) at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 17810 Farmington Rd., Livonia. Interment Glen Eden Memorial Park. Memorial tributes to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. heeney-sundquist.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved