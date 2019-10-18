|
|
Ryan Wrijil
Livonia - Passed away suddenly October 16, 2019, age 52. Beloved son of Louise (the late William) Wrijil. Loving brother of Richard (Sharon) and Russell (Tim Walker). Dear uncle of Emily and Jacob (Jessica). Great uncle of Olivia and Jacob. Memorial visitation at the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 8809 Wayne Road (at Joy) on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019