Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
8809 Wayne Rd
Livonia, MI 48510
(734) 522-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Wrijil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan Wrijil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryan Wrijil Obituary
Ryan Wrijil

Livonia - Passed away suddenly October 16, 2019, age 52. Beloved son of Louise (the late William) Wrijil. Loving brother of Richard (Sharon) and Russell (Tim Walker). Dear uncle of Emily and Jacob (Jessica). Great uncle of Olivia and Jacob. Memorial visitation at the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 8809 Wayne Road (at Joy) on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now