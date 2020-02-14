|
|
Sabina Jagodzinski
Born on October 27, 1927, a true native of Poland, Sabina came to this country in 1947 when she was 20 years old. She came with her father and 2 sisters, Rose and Terry. She peacefully passed away on February 6, 2020. They came to America to enjoy the freedom that the new world afforded them. She worked as a seamstress, so luxuries were not important. She worked diligently to give her family that which they needed, not so much what they wanted. As a divorced mom, raising her only son was a challenge in those days. Despite having only a 4th grade education, she was much wiser and learned than others who were degreed. She loved attending Mass at St. Hyacinth, the Orchard Lake Schools and the Cathedral for the Black Madonna in Czestochowa, Poland. She had the good fortune to visit Poland as a senior citizen and to visit the Cathedral of the Black Madonna. She had little time for hobbies, but definitely enjoyed cooking up a wonderful meal. She enjoyed a game of pinochle with friends and sometimes some quick poker hands with the family.
She was married to Stanley Gogolowski for 17 years and enjoyed some travel opportunities with him into her senior years and, when Stanley passed away, she continued to enjoy traveling with her next husband, Bruno, to Europe for the 50th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in France.
She is survived by her only son John Urbanczyk, a grandson Nick (Lauren) Urbanczyk and a granddaughter Jacqueline (Dan) Small. Also, her sister Terry and nieces Karen and Linda. Predeceased by her daughter in law Nancy.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with family at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com . Donations can be made to : St. Mary's Preparatory High School of the Orchard Lake Schools or the Michigan ASPCA.
Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. 3801 18 Mile Rd. (NW corner of Ryan) on Friday February 21, 2020 from 3 PM to 9 PM with a Rosary at 6:30 PM. Mass to follow on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Hyacinth Church, 3151 Farnsworth Detroit, Michigan 48211.
Luncheon to follow after Mass at the American Polish Cultural Center on the corner of 15 Mile and Dequindre.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020