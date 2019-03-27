|
Sabina Ruth "Sam" Ronewicz
- - Sabina Ruth "Sam" Ronewicz passed from this life with family at her side on March 21st, 2019 at Winchester (Va.) Medical Center. Born July 11, 1946, to Rose (Davidowski) and Lawrence Lang in Detroit, MI. She is survived by her brother Ray (Shirley) Lang; children Kimberley (Jonathan) Hockman, Michael (Lisa) Barcenas and Derrick (Dawn) Ronewicz; grandchildren Robert Connolly, Brittany (Nick) Quinn, Justin Forrestall, Anthony and John Barcenas, Samantha Thomen, Shyanna and Derrick "DJ" Ronewicz; great-grandchildren Leia Connolly, Memphis and Andee Thomen, Benjamin Bean Ronewicz; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers John "Jack", Joseph, William, James and Paul "Rich" Lang and Joseph and Robert Sitarski. Sam was very proud of being a nurse, having earned her associate degree from Schoolcraft College in Livonia in 1991. She enjoyed cooking with her family, making arts and crafts - especially painting landscapes - and playing word games. A celebration of life will take place in mid-July.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 27, 2019