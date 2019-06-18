|
Sadie Brown
Redford - Age 83 of Redford. Beloved wife of the late Kevin for 59 wonderful years. Loving mother of John J. (Deirdre), Kevin Jr. (Julie), Maureen, and James. Dear grandmother of Kevin III, Daniel (Meghan), Kelly, Ross, Jacob Cote, and Sarah Cote. She leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Visitation will take place 3-9pm on Wednesday, June 19th at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Road (E. of Levan) Livonia. The funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 20th at Saint Priscilla Catholic Church, 19120 Purlingbrook, Livonia at 10:00am, Instate 9:30am. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Capuchin Kitchens. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 18, 2019