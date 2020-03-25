|
Salley Ann (Marcus) Benefiel
Waterford - Benefiel, Salley Ann (Marcus) of Waterford, Michigan, age 75, passed away quietly on March 21, 2020 from progression of dementia. Salley will be missed greatly by family and friends, to whom she was always so quick to say, "I love you SO much." Salley Ann was born on April 18, 1944, was raised on the northwest side of Detroit, and was a proud graduate of St. Mary's of Redford '62. Salley Ann received a beautician's degree and made a career as a shop owner and a successful hair stylist in the Clarkston and Waterford areas. Salley was predeceased by her parents John M. and Agnes (Sal) Marcus and is survived by sister Mary Lee Marcus (Alan) Fergin; by brothers John (Monique) and William; by her godchildren David (Carrie) Nelson and Caroline Marcus; by nieces D'Ann Marcus and Julie Marcus; by nephews Marc (Leah) Nelson, Casey (Michelle) Nelson, and J. Michael Marcus; and by loving grandnieces and grandnephews. Salley spent many happy days in her last years with her ex-husband John Benefiel and was a dear friend of her longtime companion Bill McMullen. She greatly enjoyed her dog Daisy, and loved gardening and spending time with friends and family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Salley's memory to the Fr. Solanus Center at the Capuchin Monastery, 1780 Mount Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book: www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020