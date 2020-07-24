Sally Anne Repeck



March 1, 1956 -



July 19, 2020



After more than four years battling cancer, Sally peacefully surrendered on July 19, smiling and fighting to the final moment, like the trooper she is.



Sally is the former Chair of the Wayne County (Detroit, MI +) Department of Social Services, former chair of the Plymouth (MI) Downtown Development Authority (during its streetscape revitalization), and former Executive Director of OASIS (domestic violence agency for Cadillac, MI Wexford and Missaukee Counties). An eastside-Wayne County activist, Sally was both a major community-supporter for The Detroit Sunday Journal during the Detroit Newspaper Strike and a leading opponent of the Joint-Operating-Agreement (JOA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.



Diagnosed with three-four months to live in 2016, Sally chucked the medical advice: "come in once a week for tests." Instead, she helped outfit a big blue church bus, setting out to visit family and friends, travelling North America - Newfoundland to Key West, Seattle to D.C., Padre



Island to Atlanta, the Adirondacks to Badlands, S.D. She enjoyed Camp Hosting at Maryland's Washington Monument State Park and at the base of Mt. Rainier, in Washington. (Visit her blog: O.A.H.H. on Wordpress)



Survivors include: her husband, W. Edward Wendover; daughter, Jess (Sam) Zimbabwe; granddaughters, Celia and Martha Zimbabwe; niece, Shannon Tyman; brothers Paul (Cheryl) Repeck, Pat (Debbie) Repeck, Melvin (Mary Ann) Czechowski, Michael Czechowski (Margaret Campbell); nephews Alex (Kaitlyn) Repeck, Evan Repeck, niece, Erin Repeck, nephew Vince Herbruck; and a giant boatload of mostly-Irish (some scalawags) cousins and their offspring.



An invitation-only, full-tilt-boogie memorial celebration for Sally will be held at Karl's Cabin in Plymouth. (Pending post Covid regs/entertainment-schedule on a date to be announced.) A family remembrance will also be held in Woodslee, Ontario after the border re-opens.



Memorial contributions may be made to the hospice organization nearest where you live, or by giving a $20 bill to the first homeless person you next encounter.









