Sally Barnett Winkelman
Southfield - Sally Barnett Winkelman, 85, of Southfield, Michigan, died August 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stuart Winkelman. Cherished mother of Richard Winkelman, Drew (Deb) Winkelman, Marc (Suzanne) Winkelman, and David (Doretta) Winkelman. Proud grandmother of Lauren, Amy, Katelyn, Zoe, Elisabeth, Alexandra and Jacob. Adoring great-grandmother of Asher. Loving sister of the late William Barnett. Dear sister-in-law of Charles (Susan Bloom) Winkelman and the late Eugene (the late Jan) Winkelman. Devoted daughter of the late Laura and the late Archie Barnett.SERVICES 2:00 P.M. TUESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 26, 2019