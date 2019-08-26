Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
Resources
Sally Barnett Winkelman

Sally Barnett Winkelman Obituary
Sally Barnett Winkelman

Southfield - Sally Barnett Winkelman, 85, of Southfield, Michigan, died August 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stuart Winkelman. Cherished mother of Richard Winkelman, Drew (Deb) Winkelman, Marc (Suzanne) Winkelman, and David (Doretta) Winkelman. Proud grandmother of Lauren, Amy, Katelyn, Zoe, Elisabeth, Alexandra and Jacob. Adoring great-grandmother of Asher. Loving sister of the late William Barnett. Dear sister-in-law of Charles (Susan Bloom) Winkelman and the late Eugene (the late Jan) Winkelman. Devoted daughter of the late Laura and the late Archie Barnett.SERVICES 2:00 P.M. TUESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 26, 2019
