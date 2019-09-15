Resources
1931 - 2019
Harrison Twp. - Sally Brandana, age 88, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Brandana; loving mother of Kerry (Jane) Knapp and Kimberly (Steve) Wright; cherished grandmother of Stephen Hamood, Korey (Tom) Adams, and Kelsey (Gavin) Gottfried; dear great-grandmother of Cole Adams and Kai Gottfried, and sister-in-law of Sue Brandana. Please share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
