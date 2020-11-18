Sally Dorff



Sally B. Dorff, age 87, passed away on November 15, 2020; beloved wife to the late Charles P. Dorff; dear mother to Vicki (Ross Rice) Payne, Charles W. (Terri) Dorff, and Susan (Greg) Joswiak; cherished grandma to Charles D. (Mari Beth) Dorff, Craig (Elizabeth) Dorff, Carl Dorff, Kyle Joswiak, Julianne Joswiak, Angela Joswiak, William Glasson and Amanda (Rob) Pigg; she is also survived by many other loving great-grandkids, nieces and nephews, and many other loving family members and friends. The family will greet friends at Kaul Funeral Home of Clinton Township on Friday, November 20th from 1:00pm until 8:00pm. Sally will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Charles P. Dorff, at Great Lakes National Cemetery. A memorial in Sally's honor will be scheduled at a later date. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the First United Methodist Church, 5005 Chicago Road, Warren 48092.









